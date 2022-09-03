Colorado State vs. Michigan start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Colorado State Rams and No. 8 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 1 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC.

The Rams are coming off a brutal 3-9 season that saw them finish in fifth place in the Mountain division. They had an overall conference record of 2-6 in the Mountain West. Colorado State will show off some youth at quarterback as each of the four listed QBs on their depth chart are redshirt freshman at their eldest. Nevada transfer Clay Millen is expected to be the starter after he balled out in the spring game. Redshirt senior running back David Bailey led the team in rushing a year ago, but Avery Morrow transferred from Nevada for a shot at the starting spot.

The Wolverines head into the season ranked No. 8 in the AP poll. Senior Cade McNamara is coming off a season where he threw for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Hassan Haskins was drafted into the NFL, so Michigan will need to find a way to replace 1,327 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Junior Blake Corum, sophomore Donovan Edwards and redshirt freshman Tavierre Dunlap will give it their best shot.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 30.5-point favorite. The point total is set for 60.5, with Colorado State having +1800 moneyline odds while Michigan is installed at -10000.