Arizona vs. San Diego State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Arizona Wildcats and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 1 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS. This will be the inaugural game at San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium.

The Wildcats finished dead last in the Pac-12 a year ago with an overall 1-11 record. Their lone victory came against Cal on November 6 as they took the 10-3 victory. These teams faced off last year, and the Aztecs picked up the 38-14 win. Arizona hopes Washington State transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura sparks some life into this offense. Michael Riley and Drake Anderson return as the team’s leading rushers from last season and are joined by Auburn transfer DJ Williams.

The Aztecs will welcome Braxton Burmeister as their new quarterback this year. This will be his fifth season playing, as he spent two years with the Oregon Ducks and the last two years at Virginia Tech. Greg Bell, who led San Diego State a year ago in rushing, is in the NFL now, so it will be Chance Bell getting the first shot at starting running back. Jesse Matthews returns to be the top wideout for San Diego State. He had 57 receptions for 642 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

San Diego State is a 6-point favorite over Arizona at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 46.5 points. Arizona has +195 moneyline odds while San Diego State is installed at -230.