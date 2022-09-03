Cincinnati vs. Arkansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats and No. 19 Arkansas meet up in Week 1 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

The Bearcats must go back to seeing what life was like without former quarterback Desmond Ridder. Leading wide receiver Alec Pierce was also drafted, so Cincinnati has a lot of production to make up for. Senior transfer quarterback Ben Bryant joins the Bearcats from Eastern Michigan and will try to show that it was no fluke that Cincinnati became the first Group of Five school to play in the College Football Playoff. Look for Bryant to rely on junior receiver Tyler Scott and redshirt senior tight end Josh Whyle on the offense.

The Razorbacks are expected to have KJ Jefferson back under center. The redshirt junior threw for 2,676 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions and was the team’s leading rusher with 664 yards and six touchdowns on 146 attempts. Treylon Burks had over 1,000 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns last year but will be playing his football on Sundays this season. Senior transfer Matt Landers joins Arkansas from Georgia, while junior Jadon Haselwood transferred in from Oklahoma. These two new faces will likely be the receiving anchors for this season.

Arkansas enters as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 53.5, and Cincinnati has +215 moneyline odds with Arkansas installed at -255.