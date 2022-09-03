BYU vs. USF start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The No. 25 BYU Cougars and South Florida Bulls meet up in Week 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPNU.

The Cougars will only retain only one Romney this season as Baylor Romney was going to transfer but then decided to be done with football. Jaren Hall looks to be the starting quarterback as he threw for 2,583 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions last year. Tyler Allgeier and his 1,606 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns are in the NFL now, so redshirt senior Lopini Katoa and Cal transfer Christopher Brooks will try their best to replicate his impact on BYU.

The Bulls picked up a huge transfer in quarterback Gerry Bohanon from Baylor. He is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,200 yards with 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions and then 323 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground last year for the Bears. Senior running back Jaren Mangham scored 15 touchdowns last season and will hope to be just as productive this year. Bohanon will rely on pass catchers that USF fans are familiar with, as five of their six best wideouts are holdovers from last season.

Even on the road, the Cougars enter as 12-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 58.5, with BYU having -410 moneyline odds and USF being installed at +330.