Oregon vs. Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC. The reigning National Champion Bulldogs will have a huge game as they begin their attempt at being the first back-to-back national champions since Alabama did it in 2011-2012.

The Ducks are coming off a season where they had a 10-4 overall record and an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. They lost to Utah and then lost to Oklahoma in the 2021 Alamo Bowl. Former quarterback Anthony Brown is in the NFL now, and junior transfer Bo Nix will try and spark life back into his collegiate career with his new team. The Ducks will be without their two leading rushers and top receiver, so Byron Cardwell will look to do his best Travis Dye impression to help the offense not take a step back in 2022.

The Bulldogs may have to wait one more season to get a glimpse of their quarterback of the future. Even with a national championship under his belt, quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return to school for another year. Zamir White and James Cook were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving senior Kenny McIntosh and junior Kendall Milton to man the backfield. Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers led the team in receiving with 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns last year and will look to be even more impressive this year.

Georgia comes in as a whopping 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set for 54, with Oregon having +575 moneyline odds and Georgia being installed at -800 on the moneyline.