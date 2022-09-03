Rice vs. USC start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Lincoln Riley era will officially begin in southern California on Saturday as the No. 14 USC Trojans host the Rice Owls for a Week 1 showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac 12 Network.

Arguably no program in the country was talked about more than USC in the offseason. Between the poaching of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, the arrival of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison via the transfer portal, and the shocking move to the Big Ten, the Trojans dominated the headlines for the past nine months. But now comes time for the awakening giant to walk the walk and they’ll get a chance to give everyone a first taste of what’s to come on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rice will open the season at the Coliseum fresh off a 4-8 campaign in 2021. The Owls are entering their final season in Conference USA and would love to establish some positive momentum before making the jump to the AAC next year. The question is if fifth-year head coach Mike Bloomgren can achieve that this season.

USC enters the opener as a heavy 32.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 61.5. No moneyline is available.