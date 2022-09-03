Utah vs. Florida start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

Fresh off a Pac-12 championship, the No. 7 Utah Utes will open the season in the “Swamp” when meeting the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Utah posted a 10-4 record last year and successfully bullied Oregon twice late in the season to capture the Pac-12 title. The Utes went on to fall 48-45 to Ohio State in one of the crazier Rose Bowl’s in recent memory. The Utes will have a shot at another league title and potentially a College Football Playoff berth this season as they return several key pieces, namely quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Tavion Thomas.

Meanwhile, Florida begins a new era with Billy Napier taking over as head coach of the SEC power. The former Louisiana head coach is undergoing a leveling up project with the Gators where he’ll try to close the recent gap between them and hate rival Georgia. After calls for him to start last year, quarterback Anthony Richardson will operate the controls of the offense this season.

Utah enters the opener as a slight 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 51.5, with the Utes -140 and the Gators +120 on the moneyline.