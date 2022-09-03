Notre Dame vs. Ohio State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The marquee game of Week 1 will feature the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes welcoming the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

After a 11-2 campaign where it won the Rose Bowl a season ago, Ohio State enters the 2022 season with high expectations of potentially winning its first national championship since 2014. The Buckeyes will be led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was a Heisman finalist in 2021 and is the preseason frontrunner for the award this year. They also have a pair of deadly weapons to account for in the offense, one of them being running back TreVeyon Henderson and the other being wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Notre Dame enters a new year under new leadership as defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman got bumped up to head coach after Brian Kelly departed for LSU in the offseason. Freeman managed to retain Tommy Rees as the offensive coordinator and he’ll have a hand in the development of starting quarterback Tyler Buchner throughout the season.

Ohio State enters the game as a 16-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total for this colossus showdown is set at 59.