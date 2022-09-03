Utah State vs. Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to begin its march back to the College Football Playoff on Saturday when welcoming the Utah State Aggies to Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL, to open the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network.

When we last saw the Tide, they were on the losing end of a 33-18 matchup against Georgia in the national championship game in January. As expected, the team retooled and is primed to go on yet another championship run. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young is back under center as well as outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who could be the top prospect in next year’s NFL Draft. Alabama also made a rare dip into the transfer portal to bring former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs into the fold.

This will be game No. 2 on the schedule for Utah State as they opened the season against UConn in Week 0. The Aggies are fresh off an 11-3 campaign where they won the Mountain West title under first-year head coach Blake Anderson. USU returns a ton of talent from last year’s team, most importantly starting quarterback Logan Bonner.

Alabama enters the game as a heavy 41.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 63.