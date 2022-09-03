Memphis vs. Mississippi State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Memphis Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 1 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPNU.

The Tigers will have Seth Henigan back under center. He threw for 3,322 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. Calvin Austin III was the team’s best receiver by far last year, and he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Javon Ivory and Eddie Lewis will look to improve on their 2021 seasons and take a necessary step forward. Memphis has had success developing running backs, can Brandon Thomas be the next Tiger great?

The Bulldogs need a few pieces to step up around junior quarterback Will Rogers, and they will storm back into the top of the SEC. He threw for 4,739 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. Former receiver Makai Polk had nearly double the receptions of his teammates, so someone will have to step up to replicate that production. Jaden Walley had a great sophomore season, so he is likely to lead Rara Thomas, Jamie Calvin and Austin Williams this year.

The Bulldogs are 16.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 57.5, with Memphis having +520 moneyline odds while Mississippi State is installed at -720.