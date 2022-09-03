Louisville vs. Syracuse start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Louisville Cardinals and Syracuse Orange will face off in Week 1 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Syracuse is always good for a few unexpected upsets, but they’ve really struggled against Louisville in the past decade. Both had middling seasons last year — the Cards went 6-7 and the Orange went 5-7 — and both teams are returning a solid amount of starters this upcoming season, including seasoned QB Malik Cunningham at Louisville, who has the potential to be one of the best quarterbacks in his conference this year and could even be in Heisman discussions this fall.

Garrett Shrader will start for Syracuse for the second year in a row after transferring from Mississippi State. Shrader can be a real threat on his feet, but has young talent waiting in the wings to step in should he fail to live up to expectations. A brand-new offensive coordinator and QBs coach may prove to be just the jolt Syracuse needs to get out of its multi-year slump.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Louisville as a 5-point favorite with the point total set at 57.5. The moneyline has UL at -200, making the Orange +170.