ULM vs. Texas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The ULM Warhawks and Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 1 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on Longhorn Network.

The Longhorns have a ways to go to get to any sort of “back” level, but they went through a fantastic offseason following Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era. In addition to picking up a commitment from Arch Manning, Texas landed Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 ranked recruit of the 2021. Ewers will make his college football debut and has the look of a player who could become the face of this sport if he can elevate the Longhorns back to national prominence.

Louisiana-Monroe will enter the second season of the Terry Bowden era, and the Warhawks finished 4-8 last season following an 0-10 campaign in 2020. ULM made one bowl game in program history with an Independence Bowl appearance in 2012.

Texas is a 37.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board. The over/under is set at 64.5.