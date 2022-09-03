Boise State vs. Oregon State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Boise State Broncos and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 1 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Oregon State’s future is cloudy as reports of Oregon in talks with the Big Ten came out today, and Boise State’s head coach Andy Avalos enters into his second year at the helm hoping to make a comeback this season from leading the Broncos to their worst record in two decades in 2021.

What to expect

If Boise State is back in form — which they were getting close to in the second half of the 2021 season — they should be able to take care of the Beavers with relative ease. They’ll return a talented senior QB in Hank Bachmeier, and if they can fix their issues at offensive line, this should be a good start to their season. Oregon State, on the other hand, faces down a tough first month, and may find themselves looking prematurely ahead to Utah or USC.

Oregon State is favored by 2.5 points, and the total currently sits at 55 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It makes OSU a -135 favorite, and the Broncos the +115 underdog.