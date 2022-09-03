Sam Houston vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 1

The Texas A&M Aggies will host the Sam Houston Bearkats at noon on Saturday, September 3 in College Station.

The Aggies brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation last season, and now head coach Jimbo Fisher is expected to show some results. After going 8-4 last season, the Aggies will need to win at least nine or ten games to quiet the noise from the offseason.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Sam Houston: Not ranked in SP+ (FCS)

Texas A&M: No. 8 overall, No. 41 offense, No. 6 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Sam Houston: 0-0 ATS

Texas A&M: 0-0 ATS

Total

Sam Houston: Over 0-0

Texas A&M: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Sam Houston: N/A FCS

Texas A&M: No. 4 overall, No. 6 offense, No. 5 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas A&M -30, Point Total 52

Weather

82 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 42% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas A&M -30

Texas A&M will win this one without much of a sweat. This game will be a good time to get QB Haynes King some reps with his receivers and develop a good rapport with real game reps. Sam Houston State has done well at the FCS level in the past, but this will be a different level for them with a different level of athlete. Take the Aggies for Saturday’s matchup to cover.

