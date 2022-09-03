Colorado State vs. Michigan picks and best bets for Week 1

The Colorado State Rams will travel to the Midwest to square off against the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Big House at noon ET. Colorado State opens its first year under head coach Jay Norvell. Michigan comes off of a trip to the College Football Playoff, looking to prove that last year wasn’t just a fluke, with Cade McNamara looking to prove himself in an in-game tryout that will extend over the Wolverines’ first two weeks.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Colorado State: No. 96 overall, No. 109 offense, No. 71 defense

Michigan: No. 6 overall, No. 6 offense, No. 17 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Colorado State: 0-0 ATS

Michigan: 0-0 ATS

Total

Colorado State: Over 0-0

Michigan: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Colorado State: No. 91 overall, No. 88 offense, No. 99 defense

Michigan: No. 15 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 15 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -30.5

Total: 61

Moneyline: Michigan -10000, Colorado State +1800

Opening line: Michigan -29.5

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

82 degrees, 4 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Michigan -30.5

Michigan returns eight of eleven starters from last year’s offense that averaged well over 400 yards per game last year. There is a lot of optimism that it will be even better this season. Norvell will work to improve the Rams, but it won’t be enough Saturday as Michigan rolls easily.

