Arizona vs. San Diego State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Arizona Wildcats and the San Diego State Aztecs meet on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m ET. San Diego State will open the season with a new stadium and will look to make it back-to-back wins over Arizona after dominating in their last meeting.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Arizona: 96 overall, 97 offense, 87 defense

San Diego State: 68 overall, 117 offense, 12 defense

Injury update

Arizona

QB Will Plummer - Out (shoulder)

OL Josh Baker - Questionable (pectoral)

RB DJ Williams - Questionable (eligibility)

CB Treydan Stukes - Questionable (lower body)

San Diego State

WR T.J. Sullivan - Out (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Arizona: 0-0 ATS

San Diego State: 0-0 ATS

Total

Arizona: Over 0-0

San Diego State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Arizona: 61 overall, 55 offense, 63 defense

San Diego State: 76 overall, 71 offense, 83 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -6

Total: 46.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -230, Arizona +195

Opening line: San Diego State -6

Opening total: 46.5

Weather

90 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

San Diego State -6

San Diego State averaged 27.4 points per game a season ago and their offense should be in good hands despite the losses of quarterback Lucas Johnson and running back Greg Bell. Braxton Burmeister is a very capable transfer from Virginia Tech and may be an improvement as well. Paired with their stellar defense, the Aztecs should cover in this one.

