Oregon vs. Georgia picks and best bets for Week 1

In their first game following last year’s national title, the Georgia Bulldogs share the field with old friend Dan Lanning, their former defensive coordinator turned Oregon Ducks head coach. The reunion takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into all the data you need as well as a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: No. 24 overall, No. 19 offense, No. 36 defense

Georgia: No. 2 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 2 defense

Injury update

Oregon

TBD

Georgia

RB Andrew Paul - OUT (knee)

WR Arian Smith - OUT (ankle)

OL Earnest Greene - questionable (hamstring)

WR Kearis Jackson - probable (ankle)

LB Trezmen Marshall - probable (calf)

RB Kendall Milton - probable (hamstring)

OL Tate Ratledge - probable (turf toe)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 0-0 ATS

Georgia: 0-0 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 0-0

Georgia: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: No. 8 overall

Georgia: No. 3 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -16.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Georgia -800, Oregon +575

Opening line: Georgia -17.5

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

82 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 60% chance of rain

The Pick: Georgia (-800)

For all the first-round talent Georgia sent to the NFL this past spring, the best player remains in Athens: Jalen Carter. The entire defense looks well stocked while the offense remains mostly intact, especially when considering how little George Pickens played last season. Meanwhile, Oregon has a new coaching staff and a new quarterback, former Auburn signal-caller Bo Nix. His next standout performance against the Bulldogs will be his first.

