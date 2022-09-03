Cincinnati vs. Arkansas picks and best bets for Week 1

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Arkansas Razorbacks face off at 3:30 p.m ET on Saturday, Sept. 3. Both teams are coming off of the best seasons that each of their respective programs have seen in a long time. Cincinnati went 13-1 and made a trip to the College Football Playoff, while Arkansas went 9-4 and won the Outback Bowl. The Bearcats are now without star QB Desmond Ridder and CB Sauce Gardner as they travel to Fayetteville, which could change the landscape of their game plan going forward.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Cincinnati: No. 16 overall, No. 16 offense, No. 29 defense

Arkansas: No. 14 overall, No. 22 offense, No. 18 defense

Injury update

Arkansas

WR Jadon Haselwood - probable (undisclosed)

QB Kade Renfro - questionable (knee)

RB Dominique Johnson - out indefinitely (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Cincinnati: 0-0 ATS

Arkansas: 0-0 ATS

Total

Cincinnati: Over 0-0

Arkansas: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Cincinnati: No. 52 overall, No. 47 offense, No. 57 defense

Arkansas: No. 27 overall, No. 26 offense, No. 32 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arkansas -6.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -255, Cincinnati +215

Opening line: Arkansas -7.5

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

82 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Arkansas -6.5

Arkansas returns quarterback K.J Jefferson and a few other starters on offense that should give them the edge in this one. Cincinnati will have to replace its best players from last year in Gardner, Coby White, and Ridder. They may have talent, but it will take them some time to gel, and going on the road to start is no easy task. Woo Pig Sooie!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.