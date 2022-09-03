BYU vs. USF picks and best bets for Week 1

The No. 25 BYU Cougars are set to open the 2022 season in hot and humid Tampa on Saturday when meeting the USF Bulls. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

BYU is coming off a successful 10-3 campaign in 2021 and is entering its final season as an independent before heading to the Big 12 next year. The Cougars are one of the top teams in country in returning production and leading their army of returnees is starting quarterback Jaren Hall.

USF is fresh off a 2-10 campaign last season and is looking to show progress in the program’s this season under head coach Jeff Scott. The Bulls are also one of the top teams in the country in returning production but added several transfers on both sides of the ball. The biggest addition was former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who helped lead the Bears to the Big 12 championship last season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

BYU: No. 25 overall, No. 28 offense, No. 28 defense

USF: No. 90 overall, No. 73 offense, No. 102 defense

Injury update

BYU

WR Puka Nacua - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Gunner Romney - Questionable (undisclosed)

USF

WR Yusuf Terry - Out (undisclosed)

RB Kelley Joiner Jr. - Out (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

BYU: 0-0 ATS

USF: 0-0 ATS

Total

BYU: Over 0-0

USF: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

BYU: No. 2 overall, No. 26 offense, No. 1 defense

USF: No. 3 overall, No. 8 offense, No. 26 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -12

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: BYU -410, USF +330

Opening line: BYU -12.5

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

91 degrees, partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorm, 9 MPH winds ENE

The Pick

BYU -12

BYU has a distinct advantage on both sides of the line of scrimmage and that will create problems for USF throughout the game. Jaren Hall was an effective as a dual-threat quarterback option last season and he should be able to make some plays and get the Cougars rolling early. Bohanon and the Bulls will be up for this matchup and should be at least competitive at times. However, we’ll play it safe and predict that the ranked Cougars will cover.

