Rice vs. USC picks and best bets for Week 1

The No. 14 USC Trojans will open a new era on Saturday when hosting the Rice Owls for the 2022 season opener. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

Between the hiring of Lincoln Riley, the acquisition of star players via the transfer portal, and the shocking move to the Big Ten, USC was at the center of attention all throughout the offseason. The Trojans are hoping to re-establish themselves as a national power and all eyes will be on what Riley can accomplish this season. The two biggest additions to the roster were former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at wide receiver.

Change is also in the air at Rice as the program is entering its final season in Conference USA before jumping to the AAC next year. The Owls are also entering the fifth year of the Mike Bloomgren era and they’re hoping that they can make gradually improvement and potentially challenge for bowl eligibility.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Rice: No. 120 overall, No. 118 offense, No. 117 defense

USC: No. 46 overall, No. 30 offense, No. 65 defense

Injury update

Rice

None listed

USC

DB Briton Allen - Questionable (knee)

DL Korey Foreman - Out (Undisclosed)

TE Jude Wolfe - Out (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Rice: 0-0 ATS

USC: 0-0 ATS

Total

Rice: Over 0-0

USC: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Rice: No. 83 overall, No. 104 offense, No. 37 defense

USC: No. 75 overall, No. 69 offense, No. 94 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -32.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: USC -35

Opening total: 65

Weather

96 degrees and sunny, 4 MPH winds WSW

The Pick

USC -32.5

It may take USC a quarter or two to iron out the kinks of the offense and get things in gear. However, don’t overthink this. USC should roll be able to light Rice up even with its backups in. Lay it with the Trojans.

