Utah vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 1

College football fans will be treated to one of the top nonconference matchups of the season as the No. 7 Utah Utes travel to face the Florida Gators at Florida Field. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah: 12 overall, 10 offense, 31 defense

Florida: 23 overall, 25 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

Utah

N/A

Florida

WR Ricky Pearsall - Probable (foot)

OL Ethan White - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Jack Miller III - Out (thumb)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah: 0-0 ATS

Florida: 0-0 ATS

Total

Utah: Over 0-0

Florida: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Utah: 40 overall, 40 offense, 43 defense

Florida: 9 overall, 12 offense, 8 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -2.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Utah -140, Florida +120

Opening line: Utah -3

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

91 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 40% chance of rain

The Pick

Utah -2.5

The Utes are entering the season with the stakes as high as they have ever been, while the Gators are embarking on the start of a rebuild. That spread is a tight one with Utah going on the road, but they have a proven track record of keeping noteworthy opponents honest (see the Rose Bowl versus Ohio State, or their two wins over the Oregon Ducks last season). Take the Utes with a noteworthy win for a program at their peak.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.