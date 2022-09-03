Notre Dame vs. Ohio State picks and best bets for Week 1

The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Columbus this Saturday to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET in a highly-touted top-ten opener.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Notre Dame: No. 7 overall, No. 18 offense, No. 7 defense
Ohio State: No. 3 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 15 defense
Injury update
Notre Dame
RB Logan Diggs - probable (shoulder)
OL Jarrett Patterson - questionable (foot)
WR Avery Davis - out for season (ACL)
WR Joe Wilkins - probable (foot)
Ohio State
WR Kamryn Babb - out indefinitely (knee)
RB Evan Pryor - out for season (knee)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Notre Dame: 0-0 ATS
Ohio State: 0-0 ATS
Total
Notre Dame: Over 0-0
Ohio State: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Notre Dame: No. 11 overall, No. 9 offense, No. 9 defense
Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 2 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ohio State -16
Total: 59
Moneyline: Ohio State -740, Notre Dame +540
Opening line: Ohio State -14
Opening total: 58
Weather
77 degrees, 4 MPH wind, 21% chance of rain
The Pick
Notre Dame +16
A 16-point spread in a top-five matchup is just ridiculous, no matter how good Ohio State’s offense is going to be this year. The Buckeyes have some holes to fill on defense that the Irish would do well to exploit on Saturday, and while they might not bring a W back to South Bend, ND should be able to cover the spread.
