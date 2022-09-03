Utah State vs. Alabama picks and best bets for Week 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their nearly annual march to the College Football Playoff with a non-conference game against the Utah State Aggies. The contest kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
SP+ Rankings
Utah State: No. 122 overall, No. 92 offense, No. 124 defense
Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 4 defense
Injury update
Utah State
TBD
Alabama
WR JoJo Earle - OUT (foot)
WR Tyler Harrell - OUT (foot)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Utah State: 0-0 ATS
Alabama: 0-0 ATS
Total
Utah State: Over 0-0
Alabama: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Utah State: No. 94 overall
Alabama: No. 1 overall
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Alabama -41.5
Total: 63
Moneyline: N/A
Opening line: Alabama -34
Weather
83 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 50% chance of rain
The Pick: Over 63
Among FBS-on-FBS matchups this week, few if any will feature a greater talent discrepancy than Utah State versus Alabama. The Crimson Tide could feasibly hit the over without assistance, but the Aggies and returning starting quarterback Logan Bonner should do enough to push this comfortably over the total.
