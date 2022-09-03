Utah State vs. Alabama picks and best bets for Week 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their nearly annual march to the College Football Playoff with a non-conference game against the Utah State Aggies. The contest kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

SP+ Rankings

Utah State: No. 122 overall, No. 92 offense, No. 124 defense

Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 4 defense

Injury update

Utah State

TBD

Alabama

WR JoJo Earle - OUT (foot)

WR Tyler Harrell - OUT (foot)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah State: 0-0 ATS

Alabama: 0-0 ATS

Total

Utah State: Over 0-0

Alabama: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Utah State: No. 94 overall

Alabama: No. 1 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -41.5

Total: 63

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Alabama -34

Weather

83 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 50% chance of rain

The Pick: Over 63

Among FBS-on-FBS matchups this week, few if any will feature a greater talent discrepancy than Utah State versus Alabama. The Crimson Tide could feasibly hit the over without assistance, but the Aggies and returning starting quarterback Logan Bonner should do enough to push this comfortably over the total.

