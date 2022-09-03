Memphis vs. Mississippi State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Memphis Tigers travel south as they meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Scott Field on Saturday, September 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Memphis: 59 overall, 52 offense, 67 defense

Mississippi State: 15 overall, 28 offense, 17 defense

Injury update

Memphis

K Devid Kemp - Out (undisclosed)

LB Bryce Edmonson - Out (undisclosed)

WR Eric Rivers - Out (undisclosed)

Mississippi State

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Memphis: 0-0 ATS

Mississippi State: 0-0 ATS

Total

Memphis: Over 0-0

Mississippi State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Memphis: 63 overall, 58 offense, 66 defense

Mississippi State: 31 overall, 40 offense, 25 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Mississippi State -16.5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Mississippi State -720, Memphis +520

Opening line: Mississippi State -16

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

90 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 40 % chance of rain

The Pick

Over 57.5

Will Rogers is back under center after throwing for 4,739 yards and 36 touchdowns as Mike Leach looked to stretch the field. Memphis should be able to go toe-to-toe with Seth Henigan returning after throwing for 3,322 yards as a freshman. This has the makings of a shootout and I like taking the total going over in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.