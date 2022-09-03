Louisville vs. Syracuse picks and best bets for Week 1

The Louisville Cardinals travel to New York this weekend to face the Syracuse Orange, kicking off with the 2022 season with some ACC conference play.

Last year’s Louisville team often found itself on one end or another of a blowout, including a 41-3 defeat of the Orange in 2021, but ended in a 6-7 record with a bowl game loss. Meanwhile, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers’ seat is scorching. He went 10-3 in 2018, but hasn’t finished above .500 since, including a 1-10 record in 2020.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Louisville: No. 39 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 50 defense

Syracuse: No. 74 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 53 defense

Injury update

Syracuse

QB Garrett Shrader - Probable (hamstring)

QB Justin Lamson - Out for season (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Louisville: 0-0 ATS

Syracuse: 0-0 ATS

Total

Louisville: Over 0-0

Syracuse: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Louisville: No. 51 overall, No. 49 offense, No. 54 defense

Syracuse: No. 67 overall, No. 70 offense, No. 58 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -5

Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Louisville -200, Syracuse +170

Opening line: Louisville -3

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

77 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Louisville -5

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is back to prove he can rise to the level of an NFL quarterback, so expect him to come out and make a statement. Syracuse will give it their all in this one, with it being a Saturday night home game and a season opener. However the Cardinals offense under Cunningham has the potential to be potent. They averaged 31.6 points per game last season, and expect them to show some of that firepower on Saturday.

