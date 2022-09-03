ULM vs. Texas picks and best bets for Week 1

The ULM Warhawks will take the field against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, September 3 at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m ET and the game will air on the Longhorn Network.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

ULM: 128 overall, 128 offense, 127 defense

Texas: 31 overall, 19 offense, 47 defense

Injury update

ULM

N/A

Texas

OL Kelvin Banks Jr. - Questionable (ankle)

RB Roschon Johnson - Questionable (ankle)

WR Isaiah Neyor - Out (knee)

OL Junior Angilau - Out (knee)

WR Agiye Hall - Out (suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

ULM: 0-0 ATS

Texas: 0-0 ATS

Total

ULM: Over 0-0

Texas: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

ULM: 124 overall, 119 offense, 125 defense

Texas: 7 overall, 3 offense, 6 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -37.5

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Texas -37.5

Opening total: 64.5

Weather

88 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 49 % chance of rain

The Pick

ULM +37.5

The Longhorns aren’t quite back just yet, and despite them being the heavy favorites in this one it’s tough to confidently believe they can cover the spread. ULM lost to Kentucky in the season opener a year ago and the Wildcats also could not cover 38.5. I’m giving the benefit of a few points to the Warhawks on the spread.

