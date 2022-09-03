Boise State vs. Oregon State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Boise State Broncos start their regular season against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 3. The Week 1 matchup kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Boise State: 43 overall, 72 offense, 14 defense

Oregon State: 50 overall, 31 offense, 75 defense

Injury update

Boise State

N/A

Oregon State

DL Isaac Hodgins - Questionable (foot)

DB Alton Julian - Questionable (knee)

LB Ryan Franke - Out (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Boise State: 0-0 ATS

Oregon State: 0-0 ATS

Total

Boise State: Over 0-0

Oregon State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Boise State: 72 overall, 76 offense, 69 defense

Oregon State: 50 overall, 39 offense, 65 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -2.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Oregon State -135, Boise State +115

Opening line: Oregon State -2.5

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

78 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 21% chance of rain

The Pick

Boise State +2.5

Many have the Broncos pegged as the favorites to retake the Mountain West Conference, and they have a talented quarterback in Hank Bachmeier that averaged 260 passing yards per game a year ago. The Beavers finished 87th in pass defense in the FBS last year. Boise State has a solid defense that should contain Oregon State, while they should be able to take advantage of a leaky secondary.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.