Boise State vs. Oregon State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Broncos and Beavers meet in Corvallis as they go head-to-head in this Week 1 matchup.

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 27: Jonathan Smith head coach of the Oregon State Beavers stands on the sidelines during their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Boise State Broncos start their regular season against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, September 3. The Week 1 matchup kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Boise State: 43 overall, 72 offense, 14 defense
Oregon State: 50 overall, 31 offense, 75 defense

Injury update

Boise State

N/A

Oregon State

DL Isaac Hodgins - Questionable (foot)
DB Alton Julian - Questionable (knee)
LB Ryan Franke - Out (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Boise State: 0-0 ATS
Oregon State: 0-0 ATS

Total

Boise State: Over 0-0
Oregon State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Boise State: 72 overall, 76 offense, 69 defense
Oregon State: 50 overall, 39 offense, 65 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -2.5
Total: 56
Moneyline: Oregon State -135, Boise State +115

Opening line: Oregon State -2.5
Opening total: 56.5

Weather

78 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 21% chance of rain

The Pick

Boise State +2.5

Many have the Broncos pegged as the favorites to retake the Mountain West Conference, and they have a talented quarterback in Hank Bachmeier that averaged 260 passing yards per game a year ago. The Beavers finished 87th in pass defense in the FBS last year. Boise State has a solid defense that should contain Oregon State, while they should be able to take advantage of a leaky secondary.

