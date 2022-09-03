WKU vs. Hawai’i picks and best bets for Week 1

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors both continue their season as they meet in Week 1 on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00am ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

WKU: 62 overall, 30 offense, 96 defense

Hawai’i: 121 overall, 107 offense, 122 defense

Injury update

WKU

N/A

Hawai’i

WR Zion Bowers - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

WKU: 0-1 ATS

Hawai’i: 0-1 ATS

Total

WKU: Over 0-1

Hawai’i: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

WKU: 97 overall, 118 offense, 78 defense

Hawai’i: 123 overall, 125 offense, 112 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Western Kentucky -16.5

Total: 67.5

Moneyline: Western Kentucky -700, Hawai’i +510

Opening line: Western Kentucky -16

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

87 degrees, 16 MPH wind, 24 % chance of rain

The Pick

Western Kentucky -16

Hawaii’s Week 0 performance caused quite a stir in the betting market, resulting in the Hilltoppers shaping up to be bigger favorites as the odds stand today. The over is 6-1 in Western Kentucky’s last seven non-conference games and the Hilltoppers should add another win after Week 1.

