WKU vs. Hawai’i picks and best bets for Week 1

The Hilltoppers and Rainbow Warriors meet in Honolulu for this Week 1 matchup.

By pete.hernandez
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Tyson Helton of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers looks on against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors both continue their season as they meet in Week 1 on Sunday, September 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00am ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

WKU: 62 overall, 30 offense, 96 defense
Hawai’i: 121 overall, 107 offense, 122 defense

Injury update

WKU

N/A

Hawai’i

WR Zion Bowers - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

WKU: 0-1 ATS
Hawai’i: 0-1 ATS

Total

WKU: Over 0-1
Hawai’i: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

WKU: 97 overall, 118 offense, 78 defense
Hawai’i: 123 overall, 125 offense, 112 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Western Kentucky -16.5
Total: 67.5
Moneyline: Western Kentucky -700, Hawai’i +510

Opening line: Western Kentucky -16
Opening total: 67.5

Weather

87 degrees, 16 MPH wind, 24 % chance of rain

The Pick

Western Kentucky -16

Hawaii’s Week 0 performance caused quite a stir in the betting market, resulting in the Hilltoppers shaping up to be bigger favorites as the odds stand today. The over is 6-1 in Western Kentucky’s last seven non-conference games and the Hilltoppers should add another win after Week 1.

