Louisville vs. Syracuse: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Louisville Cardinals and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 1 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse . Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Both teams are looking to get their season off to a good start after finishing towards the back of ACC Atlantic standings.

Louisville (0-0, 0-0) made a bowl game last season with six wins but would have hoped to have their season go better than it did. Malik Cunningham is under center again for the Cardinals, so they should at the very least get six wins, if not more. Syracuse (0-0, 0-0) is in a must-win mode. Head Coach Dino Babers’ seat is on fire right now, and no bowl game might be the end of his tenure.

Louisville is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

Louisville vs. Syracuse

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACCN

Live stream: ACC Network on Watch, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.