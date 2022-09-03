ULM vs. Texas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The University of Louisana-Monroe Warhawks and Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 1 at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on Longhorn Network. Texas has fell victim to lesser opponents before, but that won’t likely be the case this weekend. For them its about getting the reps for their starters, and getting out healthy.

ULM (0-0, 0-0) looked a lot better last year under first-year head coach Terry Bowden. They’re still towards to bottom of the Sun Belt conference, but he has them trending in the right direction and could contend in a few years. Texas (0-0, 0-0) says “we’re back” every year, but it never seems to actually pan out. This is a big year for the Longhorns and second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. After going 5-7 last year, the floor needs to be at least seven wins anything less is a massive disappointment.

Texas is a 37.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 64.5.

ULM vs. Texas

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Longhorn Network

Live stream: Longhorn Network, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the Longhorn Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.