Sam Houston State vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Sam Houston State Bearkats and No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 1 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Aggies received plenty of buzz this offseason and will begin what could be a breakout season.

Texas A&M (0-0, 0-0 SEC) was led by its defense in 2021 and will look for improved play from its offense where it ranked No. 56 in yards per play (5.8) last season. Sam Houston State (0-0, 0-0 WAC) will join the FBS level next season and finished 11-1 in 2021, ending its season ended with a loss to Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals.

Texas A&M is a 30-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 52.

Sam Houston vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.