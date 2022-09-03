Utah State vs. Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 1 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Alabama can expect to be victorious in their first game since losing the national championship game to conference rival Georgia earlier this year.

Alabama returns with 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young at quarterback and, of course, head coach Nick Saban, who recently signed an extension to make him the highest-paid coach in college football (again).

Utah State, a member of the Mountain West conference, went 11-3 last season and finished the year ranked at No. 24 in the AP Poll after winning their conference championship. They’ll face a very different opponent in UConn in Week 0 before taking on the Tide.

Alabama is a 41.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 63.

Utah State vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time:

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.