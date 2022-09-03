Cincinnati vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats and No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 1 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for X:XX p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both teams will be looking for a win to kick off their 2022 campaign as they hope to climb the ranks.

Cincinnati (0-0, 0-0 AAC) comes into this season with a jam-packed offense full of veterans and all-stars, and should be set for a big season ahead. The defending AAC champions will be led by either Ben Bryant or Evan Prater at the quarter back position after Desmond Ridder was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in this year’s NFL draft.

The Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) led the SEC in rushing last season, and with KJ Jefferson retaining the starting quarterback role, they’ll look to improve on their 9-4 overall record from last season.

Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes Cincinnati a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.

Cincinnati vs. Arkansas

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.