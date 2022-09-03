Boise State vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Boise State Broncos and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 1 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis . Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Power Five teams always want to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a Group of Five school, so Oregon State will be on notice as they enter this one.

Boise State (0-0, 0-0) has been one of the best G5 teams in the country over the past two decades. Oregon State (0-0, 0-0) had their best season in almost a decade last year going 7-5. If they can top that this season, head coach Jonathan Smith may really have something cooking in Corvallis.

Oregon State is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Boise State a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.

Boise State vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.