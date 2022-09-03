Memphis vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 1 at Davis Wade in Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Last season’s matchup between the two teams had a wild ending with several controversial calls that ended in Memphis upsetting the Bulldogs.

This season, Mississippi State returns its starting quarterback in Will Rogers, who tallied up 36 touchdowns in 2021, along with several key offensive linemen and wide receivers as well as the entire defensive line from last year.

Memphis didn’t get the Big 12 call during the conference realignment craze earlier this year, so they’ll hope to make a comeback in the AAC after a 6-6 2021 season.

Mississippi State is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -720 on the moneyline. That makes Memphis a +520 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 7:30

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPNU for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.