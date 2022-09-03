Utah vs. Florida: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 7 Utah Utes and the Florida Gators meet up in Week 1 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Utah looks to defend their Pac-12 title while the Gators will hope to spoil the Utes’ season right off the bat.

The Utah Utes (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) are expected to make another CFB playoff run after coming off their first-ever Rose Bowl appearance where they narrowly lost to Ohio State, 48-45. Cameron Rising returns as the starting quarterback after earning the starting job early on last season.

Anthony Richardson will take the reins for Florida (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at quarterback after showing flashes of brilliance as a backup last season. New head coach Billy Napier will hope to lead the Gators to a better finish than their 6-7 record last season that saw Florida finish sixth in the SEC East.

Utah is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.5.

Utah vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.