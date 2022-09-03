BYU vs. USF: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 25 BYU Cougars and the South Florida Bulls meet up in Week 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. It’s just one of three ranked teams USF is scheduled to play this season while BYU will look to get off on the right foot with a win on the road.

This marks the beginning of BYU’s (0-0, 0-0 FBS Independent) final season as an independent school before they make the move into the Big 12 Conference in 2023, while Jaren Hall returns as the starting quarterback for the Cougars this season.

USF (0-0, 0-0 AAC) will look for revenge on the Cougars after losing in Provo last year with a score of 35-27. Head coach Jeff Scott brought in Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon ahead of this season, naming him the starting quarterback as Timmy McClain transferred to UCF after losing the starting spot to Bohanon.

BYU is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -410 on the moneyline. That makes USF a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

BYU vs. USF

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPNU for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.