Arizona vs. San Diego State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

Arizona and San Diego State face off on Saturday, September 3. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

Arizona v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Arizona Wildcats and San Diego State Aztecs meet up in Week 1 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Arizona will look for a complete program turnaround, while San Diego State will look to sustain its consistent success over the past decade.

Arizona (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) finished 1-11 in Year 1 under head coach Jedd Fisch last season, and the Wildcats won just one of their last 24 games dating back to 2019. San Diego State set a school record with 12 wins last season in Year 2 of head coach Brady Hoke’s second stint in charge of the Aztecs.

San Diego State is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -230 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.

Arizona vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, September 3
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on CBS Live TV or using the Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

