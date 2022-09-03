Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up in Week 1 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The first top-ten matchup of the season will have major implications for both teams’ playoff hopes and will be a significant test for both schools.

Ohio State heads into the 2022 season with their sights set on a national championship after several shocking losses that kept them out of the playoffs last year, and will return several key starters including quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Notre Dame is operating under a new head coach after Brian Kelly’s departure following the 2021 season, and everyone’s wondering whether Marcus Freeman will be able to go where Kelly never reached in these big games.

The Buckeyes are a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -740 on the moneyline. That makes Notre Dame a +540 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.