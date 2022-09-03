Colorado State vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Colorado State Rams and No. 8 Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 1 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Wolverines will look to continue on their breakthrough 2021 season as the Rams will begin a new era for the program.

Michigan (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era last season on its way to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. Colorado State (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West) hired Jay Norvell away from the Nevada Wolf Pack this offseason after firing Steve Addazio, coming off a 3-9 season.

Michigan is a 27.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6000 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado State a +1800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

Colorado State vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.