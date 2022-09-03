Oregon vs. Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Georgia will look to defend its national title from last season, and it will start with a matchup against its 2021 defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is the new head coach at Oregon.

Georgia (0-0, 0-0 SEC) lost 15 players to the NFL Draft this spring including five defensive players in the first round, so it will take some time to replace that level of talent. Oregon (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) lost Mario Cristobal to the Miami Hurricanes as Lanning gets his first shot as a head coach.

Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -800 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon a +575 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

Oregon vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.