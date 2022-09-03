Miami-Ohio vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Miami Redhawks and No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 1 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. While it might be too early to call Kentucky a football school, as they still have a full SEC slate ahead of them, the Wildcats did finish 9-3 and second in the SEC East in 2021.

Miami can’t be counted out, though. They ranked 21th natioanlly in passing yards last season and QB Brett Gabbert will return as the Redhawks’ starter after a 26-touchdown, 2,648-yard 2021 season.

Kentucky is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -625 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +470 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Kentucky

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.