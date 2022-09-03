UTEP vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The UTEP Miners and No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 1 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Oklahoma City. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. The Sooners embark on a new era with a new head coach as they welcome the Miners in their season opener.

UTEP (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) will see junior quarterback Gavin Hardison return under center in 2022, albeit with a very different receiving room following the departures Jacob Cowing and Tyrin Smith, who were the one and two options for the Miners.

Oklahoma (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) will hope that success follows a tumultuous offseason that saw former coach Lincoln Riley bolt for USC, alongside the loss of 14 starters from a season ago that included eight transfers, most notably quarterback Caleb Williams.

Oklahoma is a 30-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 57.5.

UTEP vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 1

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.