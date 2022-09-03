Rice vs. USC: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Rice Owls and No. 14 USC Trojans meet up in Week 1 at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. Rice has never logged a win over the Trojans, and USC will be looking to start their campaign with a comfortable win.

Rice (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) was one of the best teams in the nation last season as far as time of possession, and will look to keep the ball out of USC’s hands as long as possible while junior quarterback Wiley Green will lead the Owls’ offense.

With QB Kedon Slovis transferring to Pittsburgh, Caleb Williams will have the starting job for the Trojans (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) this season as they continue their dominance over the Owls with this matchup in Week 1.

USC is a 32.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 61.5. No moneyline is available.

Rice vs. USC

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 Live

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV app to stream it.