WKU vs. Hawai’i: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors meet up in Week 1 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu. Kickoff is set for 11:59 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams, and bragging rights will be at stake in addition to adding to the win column.

Western Kentucky (0-0, 0-0 CUSA) will look to prove that last year’s success (9-5, 7-2 CUSA) was not a one-off scenario after the Hilltoppers' offense averaged a whopping 44.2 points per game following a successful transfer portal strategy.

Hawai’i (0-0, 0-0 MWC) will welcome Timmy Chang back into the fold as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with the hope that he can resurrect some of the high-powered offenses of the past and improve on the program’s 2021 record (6-7).

Western Kentucky is a 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +390 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

WKU vs. Hawaii

Date: Saturday, September 3

Start time: 11:59 p.m. ET

TV channel: Spectrum PPV in Hawai’i

Live stream: Team1Sports app on iOS or Google Play (Continental U.S.)

If you’re in Hawaii, the game will be available on Spectrum PPV, where you can purchase a season package (8 games) for $399.99 or $69.99 for an individual game.

If you’re in the Continental United States, you can live stream this game on for free using the Watch Stadium app on iOS or Google Play. Unfortunately, they don’t broadcast the game on their website to watch via computer, so you’ll have to use your mobile device or tablet to check out the action.