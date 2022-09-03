How to watch, what to watch for at Clash at the Castle

The WWE will invade the United Kingdom with Clash at the Castle coming live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The company’s first U.K. pay-per-view in nearly two decades will take place on Saturday, September 3rd at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

How to watch SummerSlam

Date: Saturday, September 3rd

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during SummerSlam

This is a major milestone for the company as it will mark its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since Insurrextion in June of 2003. The last major stadium ppv the company held from the U.K. was SummerSlam 1992, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Several matches have already been announced for the card and the main event will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Drew McIntyre. Reigns’ run as the top champion of the company spans back two years but could be in serious jeopardy when facing McIntyre, who will be fighting on home turf in the U.K.

The undercard will feature a big-time six-woman tag team match as Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair teams with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to battle the stable of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. The latter trio officially formed as a team at SummerSlam, confronting Belair following her title match against Becky Lynch. Since then, all six of these stars have collided on Monday Night Raw for the past month.

We’ll also get on the show Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Shayna Baszler and a grudge match between Seth Rollins and Riddle. Rounding out the card will be what should be a hard hitting Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgement Day

*Card subject to change