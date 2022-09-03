What time does Clash at the Castle start?

The WWE will invade the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 3 with Clash at the Castle coming live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This is a major milestone for the company as it will mark its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom since Insurrextion in June of 2003.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 1 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Five matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

The main event of the show will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his titles against Drew McIntyre, who is on home turf in the U.K. Expect this match to begin no later than 4 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgement Day

*Card subject to change