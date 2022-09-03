Breaking down the weather forecast for Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway

Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series races this weekend in Darlington, SC. The weather could become a factor this weekend with high chances of rain, especially on Saturday, so be sure to track for updates leading into race time in case of any delays.

Ahead of qualifying, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the favorites to win the Cookout Out Southern 500 playoff race on DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at +600. They’re closely followed by Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick, who are tied at +700.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Darlington Speedway this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, September 3

Hi 87°, Low 69°: Cloudy and humid with a thunderstorm in the afternoon, 80% chance of rain

10:35 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Qualifying

12:50 p.m. ET, Cup Series, Qualifying

3 p.m. ET, Sport Clips Haircut VFW Help a Hero 200 (147 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, September 4

Hi 85°, Low 70°: Cloudy and humid with a few storms in the afternoon, 88% chance of rain

6 p.m. ET, Cook Out Southern 500 (367 laps, 501 miles)