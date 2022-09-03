Who won NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500 race last year?

NASCAR heads back to Darlington, SC, for this weekend for the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500. The will be the first race of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs and the first of three races in the Round of 16. The event will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 4 and will air on USA Network.

Denny Hamlin is the reigning champion, winning last year’s race in 4:08.01. The victory marked his third career victory at the Southern 500, clinching him a spot in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Playoffs. The last driver to win the race back-to-back years was Greg Biffle, who did it in 2005 and 2006. With a victory on Sunday, he would become just the fourth driver to own four victories for the event.

Both Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter Darlington as the favorites with +600 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick follow them with +700 odds while Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch are installed at +900. Kevin Harvick is a two-time winner of the event and he’s installed at +1700 to take his third checkered flag in Darlington.