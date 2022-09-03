NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Cook Out Southern 500

NASCAR is back in Darlington, South Carolina for this weekend’s Cup Series Playoff race. The 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. Darlington Raceway will host its second race of the season on Sunday, but Saturday will be qualifying.

Qualifying will start at 12:50 p.m. ET on USA Network. Darlington Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. Entrants will be divided into two groups and will run one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round and the driver with the best time in that round will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter Darlington as the favorites with +600 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick follow them with +700 odds while Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch are installed at +900.