NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Cook Out Southern 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is back in Darlington, South Carolina for this weekend’s Cup Series Playoff race. The 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. Darlington Raceway will host its second race of the season on Sunday, but Saturday will be qualifying.

Qualifying will start at 12:50 p.m. ET on USA Network. Darlington Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. Entrants will be divided into two groups and will run one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round and the driver with the best time in that round will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter Darlington as the favorites with +600 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick follow them with +700 odds while Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch are installed at +900.

2022 Cook Out Southern 500 entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Kurt Busch 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Landon Cassill 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

